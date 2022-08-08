Here’s Why the 2023 Chevy Colorado Won’t Have Super Cruise

The new 2023 Chevy Colorado offers a lot of updates over the current model, but one feature that's mysteriously missing is General Motors' hands-free highway driving tech, Super Cruise. The system, which just got a big update, is now available on a slew of GM vehicles from the Chevy Bolt to the Hummer EV. It might seem unusual that the brand's new midsize pickup won't be getting the technology, however, this was confirmed at a Q&A session concerning the truck with representatives from Chevy.

What wasn't shared was why the truck won't be getting the feature. I reached out to a Chevy representative and was told, "When we looked at it from a customer perspective, it didn't fit for the customer base." So it seems like Chevy justified it in the context of Colorado buyers not really wanting the feature. It's unclear if the GMC Canyon, which is more or less the same vehicle with a series of minor changes, will receive it. Both the Chevy Silverado 1500 full-size pickup and its GMC sibling, the Sierra, are offered with the feature.

The new 2023 Chevy Colorado in Work Truck trim. Chevrolet

It's possible that Colorado won't be receiving Super Cruise because it's often sold to fleet customers in high volumes. The base model Ford Maverick, for instance, isn't even offered with cruise control. It would make sense for higher trims to get it, but that's not the case this time around.

The 2023 Chevy Colorado was revealed earlier this year in July. Pricing has yet to be announced, although it will likely be released before production of the truck begins early next year. The new Colorado will offer just one engine on debut; a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder in various states of tune.