Hertz Says It's Buying Up to 65,000 Polestar EVs for Its Rental Fleets

Rental car company Hertz has entered into an agreement with Polestar to buy up to 65,000 of the Swedish automaker's EVs over the next five years. Initial orders will consist exclusively of Polestar 2s since, y'know, that's the only full BEV the company makes right now. But given the timeline of this purchase order, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect future Polestars like the bigger Polestar 5 to land on Hertz lots as well. The cars will apparently start appearing in European Hertz fleets starting this spring before showing up in North American and Australian lots in "late 2022."

This latest purchase order is part of Hertz's goal to offer the biggest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the biggest EV fleets worldwide, a goal the company announced when it committed to buying as many as 100,000 Teslas—spending an alleged $4.2 billion—back in October. In addition to renting Polestars out to travelers and folks who just need a car for a few days, Hertz says it will make them available to rideshare drivers as well.