Polestar 2 Arctic Circle Concept Is the Swedish Rally EV We’ve Been Missing

Anyone who thinks EVs can't do winter has clearly yet to meet the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle, a one-off special created by Polestar chief chassis engineer and rally driver Joakim Rydholm, designed and tuned to conquer the snowy frigid conditions of northern Sweden. It's based on a long-range, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 with the optional Performance Pack, a $5,000 extra that includes Ohlins shocks and Brembo front brake calipers. Stock, the dual-motor Polestar sedan boasts an EPA range of 249 miles and hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

To create this Arctic Circle version, however, the ride was raised by more than an inch while power and torque were bumped to 469 horsepower and 502 pound-feet, respectively (up from 408 hp and 487 lb-ft.). It wears custom studded winter tires on its 19-inch OZ Racing rally wheels, while the Ohlins dampers were specially tuned and made 30 percent softer (nine clicks front and rear, in case any Polestar 2 owners would like to mimic this). Polestar did not specify how the power bump, higher ride, and non-eco tires would affect this car's range, but it's safe to assume that it hasn't gotten better.