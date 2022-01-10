2022 Polestar 2 Review: Five Things I Liked and Five Things I Didn't Like

The 2022 Polestar 2, in all its supposed sterility that's inherent to electric vehicles, is nice. That's not a backhanded compliment, nor is it a polite way of saying it's better than bad but not quite good. It's a unique enough car that others notice it without crowding you in every parking garage, and it's normal enough to enjoy like a trusted daily driver. This all became clear during my week with it in EV-friendly Los Angeles, which made testing a battery-powered car about as painless as a gas one.

I say that in large part because the infrastructure is there—or, at least, more so than it is anywhere else in the States. Given the ever-growing EV population in California, it'd be short-sighted to say there are plenty of chargers for everyone, but it certainly makes more sense to own a Polestar 2 on the Left Coast. With plugs at most major points of interest, the tester's 250 or so miles of range was fine—not near as worrisome as if I'd been back home in the fast-charging desert that is the Midwest.

It manages to do most every task without problem—and boy, is it quick—but it's important to know what you're getting at $58,400 out the door. With the test car being a dual-motor, long-range version, most of that cost is spoken for by the powertrain, meaning it's not as luxurious as you might expect at that price point. But that's more indicative of the budding EV market and the scratch it takes to build 'em in the first place, which I'll get to before long.