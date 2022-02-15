2024 Polestar 5 Will Debut the Brand’s First In-House EV Platform

Not only does this in-house platform enable the automaker to build the Polestar 5 quicker and have the car be stiffer and lighter, but it has also allowed the upcoming production EV to stick close to the Precept concept when it comes to aesthetics. Not a bad thing, given how good the Precept looks.

While the existing plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 is a two-door grand tourer and the Polestar 2 BEV is a Tesla Model 3-rivaling compact sedan, the 5 will be the brand's first entry into the key flagship electric four-door GT segment. Right now, that's comprised of heavy hitters like the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Lucid Air. If the production Polestar 5 really does end up closely resembling the Precept in terms of looks, I think it'll be an easy frontrunner in the class as far as styling is concerned. Hopefully, its performance, range, and usability will follow suit.

The competition is both fierce and numerous, which likely explains why Polestar has plans to expand the aforementioned engineering team to 500 members within the next few months. While the Polestar 5 sedan is set to debut for the 2024 model year, the South Carolina-built Polestar 3 crossover is going to launch sometime this year.