Our First Look at the Polestar 3 Electric SUV

Say hello to the new Polestar 3... in camouflage. As previously confirmed, the Polestar will be built in South Carolina, making it the first electric car from the Geely brands to not come out of the conglomerate's facilities in China. Now, we can get a better look at the new EV joining in on the obligation for any electric car maker to produce some kind of crossover.

The front end isn't too dissimilar from the Polestar 2, except that proportionally the grille size is decreased to fit the 3's bigger frame and slightly edgier look. Although it's billed as an SUV, the Polestar 3 is definitely on the smaller end of that term, more E-Tron than anything genuinely monstrously sized. Without getting the CFD out I can't be completely sure of this, but the ridging on the front doesn't lead me to believe the 3 is aiming for the same kind of perfectly-smoothed curves that award most electric SUVs ultra-low drag coefficients, suggesting Polestar might be going more for brute power and a hefty battery.

We don't have too many details about exactly how the 3 will work, either. Surely, it will offer two drivetrain configurations, one of them being all-wheel drive, but that's still up in the air at this moment. We do know that unlike the Polestar 2, which was intended to be a budget competitor to the Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 3 is aiming for luxury, so expect it to compete with the aforementioned E-Tron, the BMW iX, etc.