What Would You Do With This Funky Electric Cargo Van That's for Sale on Craigslist?

Are you a small business owner looking to dip your toes in the electric cargo van pool but don't wanna wait for the 2022 Ford E-Transit to arrive? Say no more because spotted for sale on Craigslist in Pontiac, Michigan is this 2010 Navistar eStar for $12,995. With 9,354 miles on its odometer, this particular electric van "runs and drives," but is being sold as-is. According to the listing, it's an ex-FedEx vehicle that can be fully charged in six to eight hours.

Despite it being 10 years old now, the eStar's specs aren't even that terrible compared to the aforementioned Ford. Using an 80-kWh battery and a 70-kW electric motor pumping out 102 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, the eStar is good for 100 miles of range and can carry payloads of up to 5,100 pounds. Ford's brand new E-Transit, meanwhile, is targeting 266 hp, 317 lb-ft., 126 miles of range, and a payload of 3,800 pounds in cargo van form (cutaway and chassis van versions will apparently support up to 4,290 pounds.)