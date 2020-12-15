What Would You Do With This Funky Electric Cargo Van That's for Sale on Craigslist?

It can go 100 miles, only costs $12,995, and it's got the basics for a sick tailgate party bus.

By Chris Tsui
Craigslist

Are you a small business owner looking to dip your toes in the electric cargo van pool but don't wanna wait for the 2022 Ford E-Transit to arrive? Say no more because spotted for sale on Craigslist in Pontiac, Michigan is this 2010 Navistar eStar for $12,995. With 9,354 miles on its odometer, this particular electric van "runs and drives," but is being sold as-is. According to the listing, it's an ex-FedEx vehicle that can be fully charged in six to eight hours. 

Despite it being 10 years old now, the eStar's specs aren't even that terrible compared to the aforementioned Ford. Using an 80-kWh battery and a 70-kW electric motor pumping out 102 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, the eStar is good for 100 miles of range and can carry payloads of up to 5,100 pounds. Ford's brand new E-Transit, meanwhile, is targeting 266 hp, 317 lb-ft., 126 miles of range, and a payload of 3,800 pounds in cargo van form (cutaway and chassis van versions will apparently support up to 4,290 pounds.)

Craigslist
Craigslist
Craigslist
Craigslist
Craigslist
Craigslist

That said, we're arguably more enamored by the way this Navistar has been styled. From the back, it just looks like any other delivery van but from the front, its rounded, big windshield makes it resemble the Bombardier Flexity Outlook streetcars we have out here in Toronto.

"Great project for someone that wants to turn it into a camper or could be used as a food truck or delivery van. Very unique van with endless potential," the seller notes.

So, what would you do with the funky Navistar eStar?

