The Polestar 3 Electric Performance SUV Will Be Built in South Carolina

Polestar made quite a splash when its first electrified vehicles arrived on U.S. soil. From a 619-horsepower grand touring coupe, to a more modest but still stylish sedan aimed at doing battle with the Tesla Model 3 and BMW 3 Series, the brand immediately made clear that it hasn't strayed far from its initial mission. Simply put, it wants to build electrified cars that are fun to drive. Now, some of those fun cars will be built stateside. Specifically, Polestar announced on Wednesday that it plans to build its new all-electric performance SUV in South Carolina.

Once the performance arm of Volvo, Polestar was given new life in 2017 when it became its own independent brand focused on building electrified cars for enthusiastic car people. Its upcoming offering, simply called the Polestar 3, will join a lineup that already includes the battery-powered Polestar 2 sedan and the luxurious plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 coupe. Presently, all Polestars are assembled in China. Polestar 1 is built at Geely's purpose-built Polestar plant in Chengdu, and Polestar 2 is manufactured in Luqiao alongside the XC40. The all-new people carrier will become the first American-built Polestar vehicle, then, when it's assembled at the same factory as the Volvo S60 sedan in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

