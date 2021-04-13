New Polestar 2 Single-Motor Variant Gets 260-Mile Range and Cheaper Starting Price

The luxury EV arm of Volvo's parent company, Geely, is putting out some hits. One of its biggest yet is the Polestar 2, the fully electric luxury sedan that shares many similarities with the Swedish design loved by all. On Tuesday, Polestar announced that it's taking steps to make the Polestar 2 available to a wider audience with different needs, including those looking for a cheaper ride and those who need a little bit more range. The result? A new single-motor variant with an EPA-estimated driving range of 260 and a lower starting price, a new mechanical heat pump to "increase range up to 10 percent," per Polestar, and revised equipment packages to meet customers' different needs.

via Polestar

To achieve a lower price point, Polestar pulled one of the 204-horsepower motors from the sedan (though it doesn't say if that motor will come from the front or rear) and upped the remaining motor to 231 horsepower. The battery will remain at 78-kilowatt-hours like the Launch Edition, however, the range has been increased to 260 miles. There will also be three different packages available to buyers: the Plus Pack, the Pilot Pack, and the Performance Pack. The Plus Pack is aimed at adding stunning quality, visual, and efficiency upgrades. The most notable of which is the inclusion of a mechanical heat pump which can reduce battery draw and result in a range increase of as much as "10 percent" in certain conditions. This pack also includes premium interior and exterior components, such as a panoramic glass roof, WeaveTech vegan seats, Black Ash wood paneling, heated front and rear seats, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and more.

via Polestar

Technology-conscious buyers will be most interested in the Pilot Pack. This package includes adaptive cruise control and Pilot Assist, Polestar's lane-centering technology. A 360-degree camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and more. Lastly, Polestar adds its Pixel LED headlights and fog lights for a visual and lighting upgrade. And for those who want even more out of their new car, Polestar will offer the Performance Pack. While this won't necessarily add more power, it will upgrade a number of other components throughout the vehicle. Dampers are swapped out for adjustable Ohlins, brakes are converted to low-drag Brembo calipers, and 20-inch wheels with sport tires make contact with the road. Polestar says it will also add its signature "Swedish Gold" aesthetic details to the interior and exterior of the vehicle. There's a catch though—this upgrade will only be available for dual motor cars.

via Polestar