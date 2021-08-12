2022 Polestar 2 Beats Tesla Model 3's Range, Could Start As Low As $34,900

Polestar's first fully electric model, the 2, got off to a slow start. Challenging the segment-leading Tesla Model 3 on neither price nor performance is tough, but the tables have turned for the 2022 model, for which the Sino-Scandinavian carmaker has added a new powertrain option, improved range, and lowered pricing. The biggest news for 2022 is the introduction of a new trim with a single motor, powering the front axle. It uses the same 78-kWh battery as the original dual-motor model and can travel an estimated 265 miles on a full charge, or two further than a base Model 3. The extra range doesn't come at the cost to comfort or convenience, either, as the single-motor Polestar 2 still features a standard Android infotainment system and animal product-free interior (though Nappa leather is available).

Polestar 2022 Polestar 2

Single-motor 2s are also available with the Pilot Package, which adds adaptive cruise, a 360-degree camera, and more. The Plus Package's highlights include a glass roof, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a new-for-'22 heat pump. In cold climates, this can pre-condition the battery, extending range by an advertised 10 percent. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive models remain largely the same, with 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque, good for zero-to-60 in under 4.5 seconds and a quarter-mile in the upper 12s. There's still an optional Performance Package, with Öhlins adjustable dampers, Brembo front brakes with drilled rotors, 20-inch forged wheels and a sprinkling of "Swedish Gold" highlights. What has changed is the range, which is up 16 miles from the '21 model to 249, and price, which comes in at $51,200 delivered, almost $5,800 under the Model 3 Performance. The Tesla's the quicker performance EV, but they're both above the threshold of being able to scare their passengers.

Polestar 2022 Polestar 2

Polestar 2022 Polestar 2