Polestar O2 Convertible Concept: Meet the EV Maker's Extreme ‘Hero Car’

The O2 not only features aerodynamic camera mirrors as opposed to the more conventional glass alternatives, but it also has a built-in drone. The drone can launch from the vehicle at speed thanks to a deployable windshield that prevents it from being blown directly into the car behind, and it can allegedly chase the concept at speeds as fast as 56 miles per hour. Polestar refers to this device as a "cinematic drone." It's meant to be released, shoot video of the car on the move, and then return home. Details like the flight time or what happens when you start driving away at something like 57 miles per hour were not stated. The captured film can then be edited directly on the 15-inch display in the vehicle and shared with the world.

This is actually a very similar concept to a patent Mazda filed not long ago.

The more, let's say relevant trendiness going on here is how the automaker has decided to assemble this vehicle in an effort to be kinder to the environment. As is typical with the sort of things that can actually make a difference when it comes to ecofriendliness, none of it is particularly flashy or interesting. For instance, the various grades of aluminum in the vehicle are labeled as such on the parts themselves to make them easier to recycle. Just the same, the interior seating is made from a single type of plastic—everything from the seat foam to the actual upholstery. This makes it much easier to process if it's going to be melted down and eventually turned into something else.