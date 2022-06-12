The Polestar 2 Might be Coming to a Hertz Rental Fleet Near You

On your next vacation, you might soon be cruising in electric Scandinavian style, as Polestar will be delivering 65,000 cars to Hertz over the next five years. Most of the models supplied to Hertz will be the Polestar 2 but the gorgeous Polestar 1 will also make an appearance in Hertz's Dream fleet.

This 65,000 car order is one of the largest ever single-order electric deals to a rental company and will be a big part of how Polestar reaches its 290,000 vehicle-sale goal by 2025. “Our partnership with Hertz is an exciting milestone that provides the opportunity for a significant number of potential new customers to experience an EV for the first time, and it will be in a Polestar,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “With over 55,000 Polestar cars already on the road across our 25 live markets there is no doubt that our brand is growing at an incredible pace.”

Polestar 2

Having the Polestar 2 in Hertz's rental fleet will not only bolster the brand's sales but it will also introduce the very new, unproven brand to many customers who may never have heard of Polestar before. It might actually be one of the best ways to introduce a new brand to the market, as renting a car requires no commitment. New car customers might be hesitant to drop the $45,000-$55,000 on a brand they've never heard of before, no matter how interesting it looks. But renting one comes with no long-term financial commitment while also letting the customer live with the car for a few days, thus allowing them to try something new and unproven, completely risk free. That risk-free trial might then potentially give them the confidence to buy one after their rental is over.

Included in this deal will be upcoming Polestar models as well, such as the Polestar 3 and 5. The former of which won't debut until October 2022 and the latter will be revealed in 2023. So don't expect either in a Hertz fleet anytime soon but, because the deal is to deliver 65,000 cars over five years, expect all new Polestars in that timeframe to make the Hertz lineup.