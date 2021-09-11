Four Military Vets Upgraded and Wrapped a GMC Truck to Help One of Their Own

In 2003, now-retired U.S. Army Sergeant Brian Fleming joined the Army straight out of high school, spurred to do so because of the events of September 11, 2001 . He completed his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia and was assigned to Korea before deploying to Afghanistan in 2006. There, he was severely injured in a roadside bombing that led to a much earlier retirement than he had planned.

While in Afghanistan, Sgt. Fleming was inside a vehicle when a Taliban suicide bomber pulled alongside in a minivan. The bomb exploded three feet away from Sgt. Fleming, and he woke up on the side of the road two miles from Kandahar Airfield with second and third-degree burns. He spent 14 months at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, receiving a litany of burn treatments, undergoing reconstructive surgery, and completing rehab before he was discharged. He was medically retired from the Army on November 11, 2007, due to the extent of his cumulative physical and psychological injuries.

Through the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Sgt. Fleming applied for assistance to procure a vehicle for his family. The program awards vehicles to combat-wounded veterans and widowed Gold Star spouses; recipients must agree to provide insurance, and they receive one full year of family and financial mentoring through the foundation. Once they graduate from the 12-month program, the organization releases the lien on the vehicle and transfers the title to them.