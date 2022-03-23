The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Can Tow Its 10,000-Pound Max Anywhere

Then, on the opposite side of the weather spectrum is Davis Dam. It's located between Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam, on State Route 68, where temperatures hit 118 degrees during Ford's testing. The team drove multiple loops around the dam, climbing from 550 feet of elevation to 3,500 feet and then descending, which can be just as taxing on a truck. It's a unique scenario when towing with an EV like the F-150 Lightning, though, because it uses regenerative braking to feed charge back into the battery. While the trailer brakes certainly take on some of the load, it can actually help recover the range you lost going up the climb.

Ford didn't have any specific range stats to share from these tests—I asked. In the photo of the digital gauge cluster above, though, you can see the battery is just above half-charge and it's reading 128 miles remaining. The range when towing is significantly lower than the 320-mile EPA-estimated max of some models, but then again, internal combustion trucks see huge mileage drops when they're working, too. The difference right now is infrastructure, not only regarding how quickly an EV can recharge but also how easily one with a trailer can slot in.