The BMW M2 Racing Is a New Track Car at ‘Entry Level’ Pricing

BMW has unveiled its newest entry-level customer race car, the M2 Racing. Under development since 2023, the successor to the M2 CS Racing will be available worldwide in time for the 2026 motorsports season.

“At BMW M Motorsport, supporting customer racing with cars that are easy to maintain, cost-efficient, and thrilling to drive is a top priority,” said BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel in a press release. “With the introduction of the BMW M2 Racing, we are continuing a proud tradition. The car is affordable while offering racing teams and drivers uncompromising performance, durability, and pure driving pleasure.”

Indeed, the new BMW M2 Racing follows the 2 Series track tire treads of the M235i Racing, M240i Racing, and M2 CS Racing that came before it. Based on an M2 chassis, the race car variant features the standard vehicle’s steering wheel, center console, and iDrive screen but with a roll cage, specialized tuning, and racing-specific parts. Additional options include a rear wing, a Sabelt GT-PRO carbon fiber driver seat, and datalogging software.

Take some swipes through BMW’s beautiful photo set of the car running laps in a factory livery here:

The M2 Racing is equipped with a B48 series turbocharged four-cylinder mated to a 7-speed ZF automatic transmission. The powertrain produces 313 horsepower and 420 Nm (309 pound-feet of torque). Its top speed is 270 km/h (about 168 mph). Oh, and it weighs just 1,498 kg (~3,300 pounds).

More than just track-ready power and parts, the testing phase for the M2 Racing involved three different vehicles with specific focuses: powertrain, dynamics, and endurance. How much development was conducted? Well, the enduro car alone underwent 30,000 km (18,641 miles) of testing.

Buttoned up for a number of motorsports applications, including personal track days, cup series, and endurance racing, the M2 Racing will be offered to customers on a global scale. The sales launch begins this June with distribution through select BMW M Motorsport dealers. The base race car starts at 98,000 Euros ($111,414 at today’s currency rate). It’s a lot of money, but for a factory dialed racing car, sounds like a pretty decent value.

