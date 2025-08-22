2026 F1 Cars Are Over a Second Slower Per Lap, But FIA Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter’

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Formula 1 teams have been laser-focused on the 2026 regulations for quite some time, but it won’t be until they get closer to next year’s pre-season testing that they’ll have a better understanding of their new beasts. For now, all they can do is meticulously analyze driving simulator and wind tunnel data to make educated predictions. And so far, one of those predictions is considerably slower lap times.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis admitted that current simulations for 2026 cars (specifically aero packaging) reveal lap times up to 1.5 seconds slower than the current cars.

“In our simulations, the new cars will be between one and two-and-a-half seconds slower at the start of the regulations, and clearly there will be evolution that will make them gain speed,” Tombazis told Motorsport. “In fairness, we don’t have data from all the teams, we don’t know the exact levels of downforce from all the teams. Potentially, some teams that don’t get it right initially may be a bit slower than our simulations, but we don’t expect lap times to be a talking point.”

More shockingly, however, is Tombazi’s reaction to drivers, teams, and fans’ concerns about slower lap times and F1 becoming a race of energy (and tire) management. The former designer for Benetton, McLaren, and most recently, Ferrari, shrugged this off, claiming to be “surprised” and that “it actually doesn’t matter.”

“I do get a bit surprised by how much emphasis is put on the actual lap times,” said Tombazis. “We’ve had various phases of the sport when cars have been slower or faster, and I think once you are used to it, it’s okay. If you walk out of a simulator or in real life go from one car to another car that is one second and a half slower, you initially think ‘this is not a good car’, because you feel that second and a half. But I think once you’ve driven that a bit, then it actually doesn’t matter.

“I really don’t think the lap times are going to be a factor once people get used to these cars. I think it’s a comment you make initially when you see the delta, but I don’t think it will be a factor frankly, nor will it be hugely different from now,” he added.

I find it somewhat shocking that the top ranks of the FIA aren’t concerned about slower lap times for the most modern and advanced F1 cars. Traveling to two dozen racetracks around the world knowing that you’ll lap them considerably slower than in years prior can’t be a good feeling for the drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other personnel across the paddock. If you aren’t focusing on speed and lap-time performance, then what exactly will you be focusing on?

However, like most complex situations, F1 car performance isn’t an entirely black-and-white issue. And as Tombazis rightfully highlighted, F1 cars have been slower or faster throughout the years due to engine, tire, aero, and safety regulations. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a new car laps a circuit slower than before. So while there’s no reason to freak out over the first iteration of the new rules, the pain point remains that these new cars are wildly more complex and much more expensive to develop, but at the end of the day, they’ll be slower.

Do you think lap times matter?