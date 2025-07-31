Max Verstappen Is Staying With Red Bull for 2026, ‘Stop All The Rumors’

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Champ isn’t leaving Red Bull.

On Thursday, just before the upcoming race in Budapest that leads into a three-week summer break, Max Verstappen told the media, “I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumors, and for me it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyways.”

The 27-year-old four-time and reigning World Champion seemed frustrated at all the speculation of his departure, possibly to Mercedes.

“Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama, but for me it’s always been quite clear and also for next year,” Verstappen said.

The frustration with the rumor mill didn’t stop there. Verstappen noted that people are “waffling” so much during the season when the only person that can or should speak isn’t speaking, which is him. He noted that’s on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around, and “that should be the same for everyone.”

Verstappen noted that someone can have a personal relationship with someone (referring to Mercedes’ Toto) even if you don’t have a working relationship.

The World Champion noted he’s already discussing plans and things they want to change for the RBR race car next year.

“If my boat is next to Toto’s then the boat is next to Toto’s,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen’s confirmation of the 2026 season comes after Red Bull Racing fired team principal Christian Horner earlier in the month. And hours after Ferrari confirmed it had renewed a contract with team principal Fred Vasseur.

