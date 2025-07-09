Red Bull F1 Just Fired Christian Horner

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

In a shock announcement, Red Bull Racing confirmed Wednesday morning that it’s fired Christian Horner. The popular Formula 1 team principal is being replaced by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Meckies effective immediately.

The team, which is currently enduring its worst season in many years, issued the following statement:

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said in a press release.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Horner spent over 20 years with the organization, which is truly an accomplishment in the ruthless world of F1. But while the Brit was praised for most of the team’s success over the years (along with designer Adrian Newey), the team’s current performance and the threat of Max Verstappen jumping ship was apparently enough to make the energy drink giant react.

While the team won’t reveal the specifics around Horner’s firing, many rumors will surely surface over the coming weeks. Was it purely performance-based decision or were there other factors involved? My guess is that last year’s “inappropriate behavior” case that made headlines around the world, the constant clashes with Jos Verstappen, and more importantly, the reasons that led to Newey’s departure to Aston Martin were at the top of the list.

This is a massive shift at the very top of F1, and it will undoubtedly trigger a tidal wave of change across the paddock. Will Horner finally answer Ferrari’s call? Rumor is Fred Vasseur is on thin ice.

