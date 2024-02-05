Red Bull F1 Investigating Team Boss Christian Horner for Inappropriate Behavior

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner is making headlines Monday morning after the Formula 1 team officially launched an internal investigation following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

The allegations were made public by the Dutch publication De Telegraaf, and appear to involve another member of the championship-winning team. No details regarding the investigation or allegations were revealed to the media.

"I completely deny these claims," Horner told the Dutch newspaper.

The longtime F1 boss also released a statement to the BBC Monday morning, reiterating that he "completely denies the allegations."

A spokesperson for the F1 team confirmed that it's already started an independent investigation into the matter. However, it did not reveal when team management was first made aware of the situation.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull said in a statement. "This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Horner has been a key figure in Red Bull Racing's success since it first joined the paddock in 2005. He's led the team to win six manufacturers' championships and seven drivers' championships under the winning streaks of Sebastian Vettel and, most recently, Max Verstappen.