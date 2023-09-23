Watch Red Bull F1 Take on AlphaTauri in a Kei Truck Game Show

Red Bull Racing is famous for a few things beyond being one of the most dominant teams in F1 history. One of those things is taking their drivers and cars, and doing insane, record-breaking, or comedic stunts with them. There’s been some classics like the F1 car on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, or the F1 car versus a race-spec airplane. Add this video of all four of the current Red Bull F1 drivers doing gameshow challenges in Kei trucks to that list of classics.

Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Yuki Tsunoda, and impressive AlphaTauri stand-in Liam Lawson took part in a series of skill challenges that didn’t test outright speed, but patience and precision. Of course, when Kei trucks are involved, speed is never a factor. But what does result is total comedy. Some of the biggest, baddest drivers in the world were stuffed into modern Honda Acty Kei trucks and told to maneuver them blindfolded and backward in a Japanese game show format.

The drivers certainly seemed like they had a blast, with plenty of ribbing amongst themselves and some light pranking. Sure, it’s probably pretty well scripted, but these dudes come off as having real fun. I had no idea Verstappen had decent comedic timing, nor did I know Tsunoda was so great at driving a car backward. The run-and-gun shaky camera work also sold the video to me as genuinely funny, making it feel like these guys were in a mockumentary.

This is a regular thing for Red Bull at marquee races, with special videos for the Singapore GP, Monaco GP, and Australian GP this year. Either way, seeing F1 drivers in non-racing situations is always highly entertaining. It makes them more human than they ever seem to be during a race weekend, but also shows how deeply competitive they all are.

But seriously, more F1 teams must make their drivers do silly things. Yuki Tsunoda skydiving, anyone?