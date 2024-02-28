Red Bull Clears F1 Boss Christian Horner of Inappropriate Behavior Accusations

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has been cleared of wrongdoing following a weeks-long investigation initiated by the Formula 1 team's parent company. The allegations—or specifics of the investigation—were never made public, but reports claim they involved controlling and coercive behavior toward a female employee.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” said a spokesperson for Red Bull GmbH. “The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous, and impartial."

Getty

As it's typical nowadays, rumors surrounding Horner's investigation ran rampant online and on social media. Most of them involved unsupported narratives ranging from sexual assault against a female colleague to sexting and even some drama between Horner's wife and executives of the energy drink company.

While Red Bull GmbH did not disclose the allegations—much to the annoyance of the team's many sponsors and even Ford CEO Jim Farley—it reinforced that the investigation was held by an unbiased, independent party.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned," read the official statement. "Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”