Daniel Ricciardo Fired by Red Bull F1

F1’s worst-kept secret since Sunday has been the termination of Daniel Ricciardo‘s tenure at the Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team. His colleagues just about confirmed it with heartfelt farewell posts, TV commentators openly talked about it, and everyone in the paddock paid their respects to the famous Honeybadger right after the Singapore Grand Prix—everyone except, notably, Red Bull Racing. The team failed to make an official statement until today, when it confirmed Thursday afternoon that Ricciardo is out, effective immediately.

Up-and-comer Liam Lawson will replace him for the remainder of the 2024 season, at which point Red Bull will analyze what moves to make for 2025. It’s unlikely (though not impossible) that Ricciardo will find a seat for 2025, so this recent move could very well end his F1 career. There’s a chance he could take a sabbatical and come back in 2026, but let’s face it—there’s no real motivation for any team to choose him over someone who’s delivered better results lately.

As Elizabeth Blackstock expertly shared earlier this week, Ricciardo deserved a better sendoff than whatever shady, half-assed thing he got at Singapore. It’s true that he hasn’t been in tip-top shape for years, but he’s definitely contributed his fair share of wins, podiums, advertising, exposure, and popularity to the Red Bull empire.

Ricciardo’s best finish this season came in Miami when he finished fourth during the sprint race. Otherwise, he’s failed to upstage his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. The Australian sits 14th in the championship with 12 points (tied with Williams’ Alex Albon), but two places and 10 points behind Tsunoda.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Ricciardo, but he’s not the only one in the uncertainty boat. Rumors are that Sergio Perez will leave his seat at the end of the season, creating a vacancy in an otherwise tight game of musical chairs. With this recent ex-communication from the Red Bull family, Ricciardo nor Red Bull will likely want to talk to each other again, so his best chance for a ride may be to fight Valtteri Bottas for the remaining Audi/Sauber seat.

Over the course of 258 grands prix with six teams—HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, and Racing Bulls— Ricciardo won eight races, scored 32 podiums, and racked up 1,329 points over 14 years in the sport.

“I’ve loved this sport my whole life,” said Ricciardo on his Instagram account. “It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey. To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you.

“It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure.”

