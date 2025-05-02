F1 Champ Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet Welcome Daughter Lily

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champ Nelson Piquet, have welcomed their new daughter, Lily. The news of the Red Bull Racing prodigy’s firstborn was confirmed Friday morning by the driver’s comms team.

“Wonderful news! Lily was born,” read the driver’s press release. “The new parents, together with Penelope, say they are overjoyed with the arrival. Lily came into the world in good health and both Kelly and daughter are doing well.”

A photo of Verstappen and Piquet holding their daughter was shared on Instagram at 8:00 a.m. EST, leading us to believe the birth may have occurred early morning in Europe, or likely sometime Thursday.

Red Bull confirmed Thursday afternoon that Verstappen would not be available for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix‘s media day, citing the imminent birth of his child. However, the team expected him to arrive in Miami ahead of Friday’s practice session.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Lilly. Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift. We love you so much,” read Verstappen’s caption.

Lily is the couple’s first child together. However, Piquet is already mother to Penelope, whose father is Daniel Kvyat, a former Red Bull F1 driver. The Brazilian and Dutch model and socialite’s first daughter will be turning seven in July. Penelope has become a bit of a social media sensation lately due to her cute acts of kindness toward Verstappen, whether at home or F1 races.

Verstappen and Piquet aren’t married and have a nearly 10-year age gap between them, something which the F1 champion has addressed in the past. Per the Daily Mail, he’s mentioned that “only time will tell” if they tie the knot.

Either way, I wish them the best of luck with their new, growing family.

