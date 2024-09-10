Adrian Newey Joins Aston Martin F1 Team as Technical Boss and Shareholder

Adrian Newey, the biggest name in Formula 1 on the other side of the pit wall, is making headlines today. The Aston Martin F1 team confirmed Tuesday morning that the legendary designer is joining the team in 2025. Newey will assume the role of Managing Technical Partner starting in March of next year, with the sole focus on designing the Silverstone squad’s car for 2026. Newey, who spent two decades at Red Bull Racing, will also have some skin in the game, as he’s becoming a shareholder in the team as part of the lucrative deal.

Aston did not divulge the details of Newey’s contract, but the BBC claims the five-year contract is worth up to $40 million per year. Should that figure be accurate and Newey fulfill the duration of it, that’s a massive $200 million—making the 65-year-old designer F1’s best-paid figure with the only exception of Lewis Hamilton. That’s more than what two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso makes at Aston, and even more than Max Verstappen makes at Red Bull.

“This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Team,” Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll told the media. “It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.

Getty Zak Mauger

“As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter.”

Regardless of how much Stroll is paying for Newey, this recent acquisition will most likely go down in F1 history as a key move from what once was a small and unimportant team. I recall a couple of years ago when Aston—who had just taken over Sahara Force India—announced it had signed Alonso. Most people, including myself, wondered why Alonso would do such a thing—especially at his age. At the time, a well-connected F1 insider told me that Stroll was little by little building the newest, most advanced, and most talented F1 team and that Alonso was a key piece to that puzzle—but not the only piece. I took that comment with a grain of salt, but today I can’t help but see how said puzzle is coming together.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin,” Newey told the media. “I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with. Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.”

During the Q&A portion of the broadcast, a reporter asked Newey if Stroll’s praise made him feel more pressure to turn Aston around in a short amount of time, or if he was unbothered by it. Newey answered that it doesn’t, and also that he doesn’t read any sort of press regarding his own journey or even F1. “My pressure to perform comes internally, and not from outside sources,” said Newey. “Frank Williams, much to my annoyance, used to tell me that I was the most competitive guy on the paddock. Maybe it’s true.”

