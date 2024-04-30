Want to Work in F1? Andretti Cadillac Is Hiring

The Mafiosi within Formula 1 may have snubbed Andretti big-time back in January—and for utterly ridiculous reasons—but the First Family of racing is pushing forward anyway, knowing that its chances to join the circus are better in 2028. By then, Cadillac will be rolling out its very own F1 power unit, and Liberty Media shouldn't have any reasons to veto the application (fingers crossed). As a result, Andretti Global is now hiring key personnel for its newly-revealed U.K. headquarters in Silverstone, England.

To be clear, this isn't a sponsored job posting, and I'm in no way recommending that anyone apply to any of these openings. I simply think it's cool that there are a bunch of opportunities to work in a hopeful future F1 team—especially an American one. Yes, other teams often hire for various positions usually between racing seasons, but you hardly ever see dozens of postings go live all at once, mostly because it's so rare to see brand-new teams being born.

Google

You can see the various openings on Indeed Worldwide, or if you don't have an Indeed account, you can also see them on Google UK Jobs. At the time of writing, there are 59 available positions for the 48,000-square-foot facility, ranging from Race Strategy Analyst to Quality Control Inspection Manager, meaning that you don't have to be an engineer to land a gig at an F1 team.

The bulk of the jobs are in engineering, of course, though that shouldn't really come as a surprise. Software engineer, vehicle performance engineer, concept design engineer, model design engineer, aerodynamic test engineer, finite element analysis engineer, and event catering engineer are just some of the specialty gigs listed. That last one is a joke, by the way, though I'm sure the team will eventually need someone to handle catering. I'm raising my hand in advance.

Whether you're in a senior position in one of the above professions and looking for a change, or merely a high school kid looking to eventually work in motorsport, these job listings are worth perusing. It's interesting to see what it takes to put an F1 team together—even if Andretti Cadillac hasn't quite gotten that all-important acceptance letter yet.