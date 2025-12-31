Vaughn Gittin Jr’s Bronco RTR Build Has One Hilarious Problem

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The RTR lineup of modified Ford’s from master drifter and wheelman Vaughn Gittin Jr has expanded over the years. The modifications are even now offered on off-road vehicles such as the Bronco.

Known as the Bronco RTR, the modification package started at $18,185 for 2025 (TBD what 2026 will cost, but 2026 Broncos are on sale and it is New Year’s Eve) and for the most part is overall a design update. The performance upgrades are limited and vary based on which Bronco is being worked on. But as our friend Jeff Glucker from Motor1 found out, attention to detail might not be job 1.

Glucker has a Bronco RTR for testing during the holidays. The vehicle tested has the $1,999.99 RTR Leather Interior package, which is said to add front and rear two-tone full grain leather seating with debossed RTR logo on the front seats. Whomever covered the interior in leather of the Bronco being tested by Glucker covered right over the rear-seat fold-down arm rest’s cup holders. Whoops!

This is borderline “you can’t make this stuff up” level and if there wasn’t an Instagram reel showing this you’d question whether someone could make such a mistake. Glucker, ever the commensurate professional, posted receipts.

Gittin Jr actually commented on the post and said, “I love that you enjoyed the RTR ROVR! you’re delivery of this issue, had me laughing. I agree with you…… CRAZY! Clearly someone forgot the step of reinstalling the cup holders. Many thanks for making us aware this was possible to happen in the build process. It will not happen again!”

This is obviously not what one more call “to spec” or intentional based on Gittin Jr’s response. It’s unclear if any Bronco RTRs have made it into customer hands with this issue or if this is a one-off situation.

One way or another, it seems Gittin Jr’s on top of the situation, keeping things light hearted and can have a laugh about it, and presumably will work to ensure no other Bronco RTRs have this issue going forward.

