This 1959 IH Semi Truck for Sale Has Windshields Below the Driver’s Knees

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Ever heard of an International Harvester Sightliner? Don’t feel bad if your answer is “no.” It was an obscure semi truck that IH sold in the 1950s and ’60s. What made it so strange wasn’t its cabover design—that was common for the era—but rather its extra glass that gave oncoming traffic a look at the driver’s boots. They don’t pop up for sale very often, but there’s one up for grabs in Goodyear, Arizona, just west of Phoenix.

The whole idea behind the small glass panes below the steering wheel was to provide drivers with better visibility. When you’re situated up high like that, it can be tough to see what’s directly in front of you. IH thought this might be a good remedy, though it pulled the plug on the Sightliner after just a few years. I’ve heard stories that the tiny windshields acted like magnifying glasses, intensifying the sun and cooking drivers’ legs.

I wonder if those little windshield wipers work? Via Facebook Marketplace

These trucks’ strange design and relative rarity make them pretty special. I’ve only ever seen a few listed for sale online, and they were all broken down. This one in Arizona runs and drives, and it’s already registered.

According to the seller, the restoration project took four years, and the numbers match on the cab and frame. It’s powered by a rebuilt 549-cubic-inch gas V8 mated to a five-speed stick-shift. So many parts are new, from the brakes to the air lines, cab jacks, seals, and wiring. I’m curious to know why it’s painted in a John Deere color scheme, but hey, maybe they weren’t fond of the famous IH red.

You can go through the trouble of finding another one yourself and doing it up how you like, or you can pick up this rig that’s already finished for $15,000. I know which route I’d pick, green and yellow paint be danged!

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com