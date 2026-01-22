Give Me One Good Reason Not to Buy This 1960s Articulating Dump Truck for $10,000

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I think everybody should have at least one dump truck. Heck, for a while, I had two. But something I’ve never owned is an articulating dump truck that yearns for the mines. Maybe I’ll change that by scooping up this Jarvis Clark JDT 426 that’s for sale on Craigslist for $10,000.

Honestly, I’m encouraged just knowing that people still post stuff like this on Craigslist. I don’t browse it nearly as often as I used to, I admit; this truck came across my feed as I visited Barn Finds, a stellar site in its own right. Without it, I never would have known that such a gem was waiting in Winnemucca, Nevada, just waiting to be rehomed.

Craigslist

It’s no surprise to find a rig like this in Winnemucca, considering its hard-earned status as a mining town. This center-jointed haul truck could have worked at any of the surrounding excavation sites, though from what I can tell, there haven’t been any underground operations there for a long time. A rig like this is specially designed for such environments with its relatively low cab. If you didn’t have to worry about rocks falling on your noggin, you could fit it in even tighter spots. Alas, that roof is essential and much appreciated for drivers who don’t trust a flimsy hardhat with their lives.

Powering the truck is a Detroit Diesel 8V92. That’s a two-stroke, in case you didn’t know, measuring 736 cubic inches. The ad says it was recently rebuilt with a rating of 450 horsepower. It’s enough to make a fella go deaf sitting right next to it, but presumably, the hearing protection we have these days is a lot better than it was back then.

Craigslist

There’s a pretty sweet list of new and upgraded parts, from brake components like new master cylinders and shoes to a fresh rear-end. The seller says the tires have 90% tread and claims that they’re worth the asking price all on their own, which I wouldn’t be shocked by. Consumables on trucks this big simply are not cheap.

I love seeing machinery like this still alive, still thriving. Realistically, I can’t buy it because I have my hands full already with the 1966 Ford F600 that keeps our family’s property in pretty shape. Maybe you could put it to good use, or at the very least, show it off to your friends. I don’t advise starting your own mining operation just so you can use it, but if you have some hyper-specialized need for a tight-turning, low-clearance dump truck, this one seems like a solid get.

Craigslist

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com