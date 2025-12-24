‘PRIUSSY’ and Other Vanity Plates Illinois Rejected in 2025

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of licensed drivers submit requests for custom vanity plates, and every year, a fraction of them are rejected for obvious reasons. It’s become an annual tradition for Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to regale us with the Prairie State’s cream of the crop—or bottom of the barrel, depending on your sense of humor—and 2025 did not disappoint.

Giannoulias’ office says that it received more than 55,000 applications for vanity plates in 2025, and among those, around 550 were denied “because the combinations were deemed inflammatory, profane, offensive, or too difficult to read.” You can decide which of the following standouts were rejected for which reason after watching the short video below:

Giannoulias Unveils 2025 Rejected License Plates

I’m not sure if this is altogether the finest grouping of forbidden plates I’ve seen, but I appreciate that it’s legitimately a multigenerational list, with something for everyone. You’ve got Gen Z slang (“BRICKED”); shit I remember hearing in grade school (“ICUP”); applications that really put the “vanity” in vanity plate (“BDASMOM”); hard-to-parse acronyms (“SYBAU”); and, of course, self-deprecating non-sequiturs (“IBPOOPIN”). Hey, at least we were spared some version of hawk tuah this go around.

At the end of the day, though, I’ve got to hand it to “PRIUSSY,” both because it’s astoundingly dumb and also because I’m amazed I hadn’t heard that joke until now. Apologies to our friends at Toyota PR, but I don’t think I’m ever forgetting it. It’s taken a quarter century, but the household name for a hybrid car has finally been well and truly poisoned.

Come across any amusing vanity plates in 2025? Let us know down in the comments.