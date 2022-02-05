Here Are Florida’s Most Ridiculous and Obscene Rejected Vanity Plates Last Year

The drug references, like M3TH, are ignorant. On the other hand, as one Redditor points out, maybe it makes it easier for the police to identify miscreants. There were also quite a few requests for plates relating to nuts and balls, which is going to delight my 12-year-old boy and his tween friends when they read this. DZZNUTS didn’t pass, and neither did the singular format of the same name. Or NUTZ. Or NUUUUTS. Maybe they're squirrel watchers.

Someone requested WAZZUP, which I'd probably give a stamp of approval if I were working at the DMV. H0YEAH is not going to cut it, nor will J0LLYAF. SADIST, absolutely not. Nice try, MRHUGE, but no. Sorry. I'd probably let HAILNAH go by, though.

It's entirely possible that the person who submitted DWIGUY could be an attorney specializing in DWI cases, in which case his license plate would be part of a business marketing strategy. However, Florida rejected it, so if the person requesting this plate is indeed an attorney, he might want to consider a wrap or bumper sticker instead.

Got a tip? Comment below or send a message to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.