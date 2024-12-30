Bad Driver Destroys 15-Mile 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R in Dealer Showroom Crash

It’s no 1996 Dodge Viper on a 30-foot pole, but for nearly a quarter of a century, a brand new 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R has graced the showroom of a Ford dealership in North Carolina, a time-capsule tease for buyers to ogle as they wait for the paperwork on their next Explorer. But sadly, that run came to a shocking end this month when the driver of a Hyundai Tucson lost control while reversing in the parking lot, smashed through the building, and crashed directly into the 1-of-300 Cobra R.

While it could’ve been worse in the sense that, I don’t know, the Tucson could’ve taken out a support column and brought the whole building down, the images out of Tri-City Ford in Eden, NC are pretty brutal. The photo of the immediate aftermath shows the crossover plowed right into the passenger side of the Mustang, which depressingly still has a giant white Christmas bow on its roof. In a second photo taken after the Cobra R was extracted, the carnage is clear: the whole side is crumpled, and sadly it appears the roof has buckled, indicating significant structural damage.

We obtained a copy of the police report from the crash, which occurred back on December 13. According to Eden Police, “Driver Number One while reversing their vehicle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to reverse uncontrollably and crash through the wall of the showroom floor… before striking [the Mustang] as it was parked within the building.” You see the aftermath images and you think there’s bound to be a ridiculous story, but sometimes it’s a simple as that. For those curious, there’s also a diagram from the report showing the Hyundai’s exact path.

The fourth-generation (SN95) Mustang doesn’t command a ton of respect today, but the 2000 SVT Cobra R was an undeniable star. Essentially a street legal race car, the Cobra R ditched a radio, air conditioning, sound deadening, a back seat, and power windows to make its 5.4L iron-block V8 the star. Underrated at 385 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque, the modular V8 was paired with Bilstein dampers, Eibach springs, bigger anti-roll bars, four-piston Brembos, and special aero. Top speed? 175 mph, making it the fastest Mustang ever when it debuted.

Tri-City’s SVT Cobra R in happier times.

Even today, the cars numbers hold up, and the low production count means a nice Cobra R can easily pull over $100,000 at auction. Tri-City Ford reportedly wanted $200,000 for its example, and before you rail against dealers holding enthusiast cars hostage, to me that feels more like a “go away” price than anything else. We pulled the CarFax, which shows the car has never left Tri-City Ford and only had 15 miles on the odometer when the crash occurred. The dealership’s owner clearly wanted to keep it as a trophy. And at the same time, a 1993 Cobra R with 66 miles sold for $211,000 earlier this year.

The police report lists the damage estimate for the Mustang at $30,000, which feels low given the exacting work that will be necessary to bring it back to showroom condition. But the good news is it’s definitely worth restoring. If I owned a local body shop, I’d do it for free on the condition that it’s returned to the showroom with a giant before picture as an ad for my services.