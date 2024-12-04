U-Haul Is Launching a New Race Car Trailer, and It’s a Game-Changer

Project car lovers rejoice! It’s about to get easier for you to haul your track machines and non-running junkers because U-Haul is launching a brand-new trailer in 2025 aimed squarely at enthusiasts. While U-Haul rental trailers have always been the go-to for cheap automobile relocation, this new one—aptly called the “Toy Hauler”—has been designed specifically to make towing everything from side-by-sides to three-wheelers to race cars even easier.

What makes the Toy Hauler different from any U-Haul other trailer? Its size, for starters. The entire trailer is just over 23 feet long, with a usable deck measuring 16 feet long and 8.5 feet wide. To make sure all of that space is usable, the two wheel arch fenders are stepped, allowing vehicles to drive over them safely. So if you’re towing something that takes up the entire width of the trailer, you can still drive it on without damaging anything.

U-Haul also upped the carrying capacity of the Toy Hauler to 6,800 pounds, a respectable leap from the old Auto Transport trailer’s 5,290-pound rated max. Thankfully, most people aren’t towing electric SUVs and pickup trucks, as the 6,800-pound capacity would still be too low for cars like the Rivian R1T or Chevy Silverado EV.

U-Haul

U-Haul’s newest creation also provides a bunch of tie-down points and rails that can be used to secure vehicles, wheels, or any other track day accouterments. Interestingly, U-Haul even thought of oddball three-wheeled vehicles like the Morgan 3 Wheeler and Polaris Slingshot by adding three eight-foot slide-out ramps.

The Toy Hauler isn’t necessary for everyone, so if you’re towing a small car or motorcycle, you can probably make do with one of U-Haul’s smaller, cheaper options. While there’s no official price yet, and production doesn’t even start until 2025, the Toy Hauler will probably be more expensive than $54.95 per day like you pay for the standard car trailer. However, even if you don’t need it, the Toy Hauler seems much easier to use than the normal car hauler we’ve all been renting for years. For anyone who can swing the extra cash, this new trailer will probably make their lives a lot nicer.

