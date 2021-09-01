There's an All-New Morgan Three-Wheeler Coming, Praise Be

There is a bunch of cool stuff coming down the automotive pipeline, like the new Nissan Z, Acura Integra, and Lotus Emira, to name a few. But you know one problem all these cars share? They have four wheels. What about the highly lucrative and extremely popular three-wheeled market? Fear not, Morgan's got us covered: An all-new three-wheeler is coming to replace the Morgan 3 Wheeler.

Today, Morgan announced it's building an all-new, three-wheeled model—something I just know you were anxiously waiting to hear about. The new model's name has yet to be announced, but Morgan supplied us with these three photos of the camouflaged prototype for the time being. You can't tell much from the photos, but it certainly looks like the new three-wheeler will wear many of the old one's proportions. Morgan promises us an all-new design and "significant engineering advancements" once it pulls that camo off, however.