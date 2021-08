To everyone who saw the 2023 Nissan Z last night and thought it looked just like the Z Proto—you're right! Save for a few details, it totally does. The mule Nissan showed everyone leading up to the production car's reveal (which we got an up-close look at earlier this summer) is basically the one that'll hit showroom floors.

In fact, during the car's official reveal, Nissan CEO Ashwani Gupta said the Z Proto was "95 percent there" in regard to how close it was to production spec. So what on the prototype didn't make it to the road-going car? I asked Jonathan Buhler, a Nissan sports cars and sedans product communications manager, to give me a tour.