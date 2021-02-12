Chevy Pickup Towing 53-Foot Semi Trailer on a Car Dolly Is a Catastrophe Waiting to Happen

"Necessity is the mother of invention," an ancient proverb says—I think. It makes sense, because thousands of years later, that adage still holds true in the deep in the heart of Texas. Perhaps that explains this GMT400-era Chevrolet pickup truck towing a 53-foot box trailer resting on a U-Haul-style car dolly. Regardless of its length, it's the kind of trailer reserved for Class 7 or 8 trucks—as in semi-trucks—not single cab light-duty pickups.

According to the video posted to the Viral Hog YouTube channel, this danger extravaganza was filmed in Houston, Texas. Now, it's not uncommon to see semi-trucks along this stretch of the Beaumont Highway. In fact, if you head over to Google Maps, you can see an assortment of manufacturing facilities, a scrap yard, and a plethora of legit and rigged trailers hauling stuff in and out of industrial facilities. But what you don't see is a single-cab pickup towing a box trailer this long.