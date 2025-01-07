Watch a Panicking Driver Bail Out of Moving Car After Hitting Ice on Offramp

The winter storm that blasted through the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic left social media awash in videos of drivers attempting to traverse ice- and snow-covered roads. Many of those drivers could be forgiven for their ignorance of the conditions, but one Kansas City-area driver crossed the line from helpless victim to negligent menace by bailing out of a moving Honda Accord as it accelerated down an icy highway off-ramp. We can’t believe we still have to say this in 2025, but stop it. You’re just increasing the chances of getting yourself—or somebody else—killed.

A user going by Houston T DeFoe posted the above clip to Facebook Sunday that shows the driver bailing out of the still-moving Accord as it gradually accelerates on glare ice, eventually sailing off the exit lane and into the asphalt. The one-way ramp and deep ditch alongside the surface street (not visible in the clip) kept the car from careening into traffic. The poster later found and photographed the Accord in its final resting place next to U.S. Rt. 69 (nice):

Now, let’s not pass judgment. It’s entirely possible the driver took a comprehensive inventory of their surroundings and, using their deep background in physics and mechanical engineering, determined that the most sensible course of action was to ditch the warm, safe cocoon of their steel safety cage to instead test the abrasive durability of their denim garments while sliding down an icy off-ramp in subfreezing temperatures.

But probably not, right? As you can see in the aerial view above, our driver was looking down the hill at a fairly busy surface street, and while the original clip was filmed with a really tight frame, we can see that there were other vehicles strewn along the exit in various states of crunched, spun, and shattered. Everything about this scenario screams “STAY IN YOUR CAR!”

And yet, here we are.