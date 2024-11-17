Baja 1000 Racer Revs Engine During Tech and Loses Control, Killing Two

Two spectators were killed and two more were injured during the pre-race technical inspection at this year’s Baja 1000 in Ensenada, Mexico on Thursday when a trophy truck unexpectedly lunged forward and struck the group as the driver revved the engine to show off.

The Baja 1000 wears the crown of the most dangerous race in North America. Every year since its inception in 1967, the infamous off-road race that traverses 1,000 miles through Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula has seen no shortage of chaos. This time, unfortunately, mayhem ensued before the race hadn’t even begun.

In the video below, you can see vehicles lining up for the morning inspection check surrounded by crowds of people. The driver of the orange truck suddenly revs its engine several times before it leaps forward, plowing into the back of the truck in front and pushing it even further along. El Imparcial reports that victims, all Americans, were pinned between the vehicles and sustained severe abdominal trauma. Another person is at risk of losing their hand.

Because this was a slow-roll inspection line, the roadway had turned into a narrow single-lane parade, with the other half of the street filled with race-related vendors. Spectators were watching from the sidewalk or mingling among the pop-ups—many within inches of the procession. This was not a place for high-speed anything.

“The incident was due to the imprudence of a member of a competing team, which is why the vehicle was confiscated and the person responsible was arrested,” said Juan Tintos, SCORE International general manager. “We are working to ensure that the injured receive all the necessary medical attention.”

Tintos also said that SCORE, the racing organization that hosts the Baja 1000, will incur penalties from local and state authorities.

“We have already been informed by the municipal authorities,” said Tintos. “You have also seen how we are always looking at different ways to apply the best possible security measures, and this is something that we regret and that we are going to analyze.”

The driver of the trophy truck, who is said to be in his 30s, remains in police custody. The vehicle, No. 79 Jimco Trophy Truck out of Kansas City, Missouri, was confiscated by authorities and did not compete in the race. Its owner, Buehler Motorsports, has been covering the medical expenses of those injured and seeing to the legal situation for the driver.