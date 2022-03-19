Mint 400 Owners Want to Improve Off-Road Racing's Dirty Perception

“The idea of being an off-roader is to go off road,” he said. “It’s to get away from the city and away from human beings and get into nature, the same as a hiker would. I don’t want to get out in the middle of nowhere and see garbage, so we pick up other people’s trash. The trash ruins the experience.”

The Mint 400 site says the majority of trash left behind in the area is a result of illegal dumping, and recreational shooters use the trash for target practice, which creates toxic micro-waste. Martelli and his volunteers can’t stop that, but they can help clear away what they can, and hopefully encourage others to be more responsible.

“We’re tree huggers at heart,” Martelli told me. “There has always been this stereotype of off-roaders being damagers of the environment, and that’s not us.”

After attending the BFG Mint 400 for the first time this year, I can't wait to go back! Sign me up to collect trash, too; it's a noble initiative and one I hope more people pay attention to when they go off-roading on their own.

