NASCAR’s Landon Cassill Becomes the First Driver to Be Paid Entirely in Crypto

Cryptocurrency is quickly growing into a very normal part of life. From plain investing to paying friends and buying goods on the internet, there's always a way to spend your money—including paying a $5-million ransom to get a pipeline back online. Hell, you could even buy a Tesla with Bitcoin—well, you could until CEO Elon Musk decided not to accept it. Today, it turns out you can also get a paycheck in cryptocurrency, so as long as you're NASCAR racing driver Landon Cassill.

via Voyager

On Thursday, Cassill revealed that he reached an agreement with cryptocurrency exchange Voyager. In exchange for a 19-race sponsorship deal that begins at Nashville Superspeedway, Cassill will be receive a fully cryptocurrency-backed compensation package, paid out as a "portfolio of digital assets" largely consisting of Bitcoin and Litecoin. While the driver didn't disclose the amount agreed upon, he did note that Voyager was paying "market rate" despite the unorthodox payment method. While Cassill might not have as heavy as thumb on the crypto scales as Musk, he certainly is one of the most notable crypto-positive figures in NASCAR. His twitter feed is lined with pro-Bitcoin news (despite his bio warning that he isn't giving out financial advice), and he talks about previously mining bitcoin in his basement. It also appears he's good friends with Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin and former Director of Engineering at CoinBase. Certainly not the norm when it comes to racing.