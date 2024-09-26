Mansory’s Take on the Ferrari Purosangue Is an Assault on the Eyes

I have news for you: Mansory has ruined another car. Its latest victim, however, is one that was already at risk of being overstyled, yet Mansory somehow thought, “Why not add some scaffolding in the back and surround the entire thing with tacky carbon pieces? Oh, and while we’re at it, let’s give it a super classy name.”

What we have here is the Mansory Pugnator—and I honestly wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t look at it. It’s not a pretty sight. It’s the German tuner’s take on the Ferrari Purosangue, which I spent quite a bit of time with and found to be phenomenal, so I take this bastardization somewhat personally.

Mansory

I’m all about people doing whatever they want with their money, but this is pushing the limits. The sleek and curvy lines of the Purosangue have been ruined in endless ways, but let’s start with the biggest offender: that rear. Like something out of Need for Speed Underground, the Pugnator’s rear is stacked with a plethora of vents and add-on body parts. The bumper has a massive built-in diffuser down low, flanked by two large openings for the stacked exhaust pipes and some more, uh, vents. The space between the taillights is now occupied by a forged carbon panel with the Mansory logo in the middle, and above it sits a “Pugnator” badge to remind everyone that you have lots of money and zero taste.

That’s not the worst part, because that honor belongs to the oversized wing spoiler sitting atop the rear windshield. Straight out of a JDM parts catalog, this wing is just ugly and does nothing for the car. Ferrari designers worked overtime to figure out a roof and liftgate design that naturally used the wind to clear water off the back windshield without adding a wiper. My guess is that’s ruined now, so good luck seeing out the back when it’s raining.

Mansory

The wheels—22 inches up front and 23 in the rear—look like they were taken from a Honda Civic Type R, and nothing like the gorgeous OEM units. All the cladding used to make the wheel arches wider and more aggressive adds insult to injury while giving the Purosangue a weird height/width ratio that makes it look like a stretched-out computer wallpaper.

Perhaps the only redeeming quality of the Pugnator (which, by the way, reportedly translates into “competitor” in Latin) is the enhanced engine performance. It now produces 755 horsepower thanks to a new ECU and exhaust system, giving it a healthy bump from the stock 715 horses. Then again, it didn’t actually need those extra 40 horses, so the whole project is a useless exercise in ruining a great, practical, and handsome Ferrari for the sake of individualism. High five.

Even still, I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but it could’ve been worse. It could’ve turned out like Drake’s god-awful Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

