One Pesky Woodpecker Has Terrorized 25 Cars and Counting in a Massachusetts Town

A seaside Massachusetts town is being overwhelmed by vehicular vandalism, with at least two dozen vehicles attacked since March. The suspect is described as wearing black and white while sporting a red hat. Oh, and he’s about two feathery feet tall. That’s right, he’s a bird—specifically, a woodpecker in heat.

The call of the wild can lead to hostile and, sometimes, destructive actions by the local fauna. And it becomes more noticeable in areas where people also reside. In Rockport, Massachusetts, the wildin’ wildlife that is destroying car mirrors has been identified as a pileated woodpecker.

Rockport resident Janelle Favaloro told People that she caught the pileated pest in the act and shared her findings in a neighborhood Facebook group. Likely one of the first to realize who the car culprit was, Favaloro’s post read: “There has been a vandal breaking vehicle mirrors. He is described as 18″-24″ tall, wearing black and white, with a red hat.”

Neighbors reacted, commenting that they, too, found their vehicle mirrors broken but had been stumped as to the cause. “So it became a viral neighborhood thing,” said Favaloro. “Then we realized that he was basically canvassing the whole top of the hill we live on. It’s pretty wooded up here, so he has claimed this as his territory.”

According to All About Birds, this woodpecker is about the size of a crow, making it one of the largest forest birds in North America. The pileated woodpecker is found year-round throughout Canada and the eastern half of the United States. The bird features a striking suit of black feathers with white stripes down its neck. Its outfit is topped off with a red crest.

If you’re wondering, yes, this was the inspiration for Woody Woodpecker, whom I’ve never been a fan of. (It’s the maniacal laugh.) The fella attacking cars in Rockport might be of the same vein, or just super combative. The emboldened woodpecker has been attacking anything reflective, with one neighbor reporting that he was inside his truck when the woodpecker cracked the window.

“This time of year is mating season, so all birds, not just pileated woodpeckers, but all birds are getting into a very aggressive, territorial courtship display,” said Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill to Today. “If they’re seeing the reflection of themselves, they don’t understand it’s a reflection; they think it’s a competitor.”

The woodpecker’s mating season lasts until June, and Favaloro says her neighbors have been getting creative in protecting their mirrors, especially those without garages. From simply folding them in to covering them with bags or scarves—anything to keep the feathered menace from challenging a “rival.”

“It’s wildlife, so you can’t really do a whole lot about it,” said Favaloro. As for whether the woodpecker will find a partner, she jokes, “This is not really the best way to attract a mate. I don’t think the women are going to be impressed.”

