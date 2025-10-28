Toyota Says Century Coupe Is Competition for Rolls-Royce and Bentley

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Toyota’s taken steps in recent years to expand its longstanding flagship Century nameplate, which really only ever existed in its domestic market, into new territories and forms. The campaign began with the Century SUV, which we called “a budget Rolls-Royce Cullinan” when it was unveiled just before the last Japan Mobility Show, in 2023. Today, Century is expanding further with a coupe, and this time, the company—not us—has named its targets.

Toyota offered a sneak peek of one of the many vehicles it just revealed at JMS this morning to a large group of media and employees on Tuesday night in Tokyo. Ian Cartabiano, the head of Toyota’s CALTY Advanced Design Studio in California, presented a deeper look at the concept teased two weeks ago, and specifically named Rolls-Royce and Bentley as the coupe’s competition. Here, Century is aiming above Lexus’ volume luxury market for something truly bespoke, replete with handmade interior trim and 60 layers of paint to create that eye-catching amber finish.

This explains Century’s new slogan: “One of one.” Rolls and Bentley owners are famous, or perhaps infamous, for expressing their taste in how they commission their cars, and Century aims to offer its clients the same privileges with a commitment to Japanese design and craftsmanship. Cartabiano said that Toyota Chairman and former CEO, Akio Toyoda, has architected this new era for Century, “reimagining” what the brand means after generations of his family’s leadership.

Adam Ismail

Despite being a coupe, and despite Akio’s own noted love of driving, this Century two-door is designed for those with access to a chauffeur. The rear seats offer space and comfort that rivals or exceeds anything available in the Century SUV, and passengers should have no problem getting in thanks to slide-apart doors on both sides. That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were fairly enjoyable to drive as well, considering that Century has already built a GRMN-branded version of its namesake sedan.

Toyota is playing its cards close to its chest with the Century Coupe, as it is with practically all of its JMS unveilings this year. We don’t know what’s powering it, for example; it could be an adapted version of the V8 hybrid powertrain in the sedan, or something else. And we don’t know when and where the company intends to sell it, though executives have clearly signaled global aspirations for the brand.

When Toyota first teased the concept earlier this month, Akio noted that Century had been presented at U.S. dealer meetings and auto shows, while design boss Simon Humphries likened the latest Century ad to “meeting someone new, to tell them where you came from.” You can’t really take on the old guard of British luxury without competing with them on the same playing fields. The real question now is when Century plans to suit up and hit the pitch.

