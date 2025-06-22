Average Age for a New Rolls-Royce Spectre Owner Is Just 35

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

How old do you think the average Rolls-Royce owner is? Well, the answer depends on when the question was asked. Had you asked about 10 to 15 years ago, the number was right around 60 years old. Over the last decade, however, things have drastically changed—blame it on the ever-changing dynamics of global wealth or Rolls-Royce’s shifting product strategy. Either way, that number is now around 42 years old across the brand, but the new Spectre EV is shaking things up drastically.

In a conversation with the new President of Rolls-Royce North America, Jon Colbeth, I learned that the average age of an incoming Spectre buyer is just 35 years old. Furthermore, 40% of Spectre buyers are new to Rolls-Royce.

Now, it’s worth highlighting two details: This isn’t the new average age for the brand, nor all Spectre buyers. It’s the average age of someone who is buying a Spectre as their first Rolls-Royce. But either way, it’s an impressive figure, and a hell of an accomplishment. I’m just two ticks older than that, and I’m nowhere close to buying my first Rolls-Royce, let alone a Spectre. Maybe I could swing an old dilapidated one from Facebook Marketplace, but probably not even that.

Rolls-Royce

In all seriousness, the average age of a customer is vital business for a brand like Rolls, but they’re not alone. Cross-town rivals Bentley and even volume sellers like Mercedes are all concerned with lowering that number every year. The goal is not to let your clientele age out, because if that happens, well, your sales die along with them.

“Tech is important to youthful clients, and that’s why the Spectre has resonated with those looking to buy their first Rolls-Royce,” Colbeth told me. “New tech, new materials, new designs, it all plays a role.”

On a recent media drive for the Series II Cullinan SUV and Ghost sedan, I was amazed at the color combinations Rolls had on hand. Purples, greens, bright blues, and a wide array of interior hues and materials. These weren’t your grandparents’ (or the Queen’s) Rolls-Royces; these catered to a much hipper, younger, and richer clientele. If you think it’s the Eton College aristocracy that’s buying up these cars, think again.

Colbeth, who assumed his role back in January, spent several years as Rolls’ Head of Ownership Services, where he got to know the brand’s dealer network and its most esteemed clients. During the media event—which coincided with the Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club annual meet in Colorado Springs—I spotted him mingling with loyal fans and clients, regardless of whether they owned a less-than-stellar restoration project, a seven-figure Pebble Beach winner, or maybe didn’t own a Rolls at all. Colbeth was a friendly guy by all means, who was open to discussing various aspects of the brand while I drove him back to our hotel in a Ghost Black Badge after a lovely dinner.

Rolls-Royce

While this is purely my opinion, it would appear that, like most brands that must evolve or die, the Goodwood house’s approach to all aspects of the business has had to become more welcoming and less uptight. And its executives, like its clients, reflect that.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com