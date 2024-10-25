New Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger Is a Mega Bond Tribute for One (1) Person

Any Rolls-Royce is more than just a car, and that’s especially true of the Rolls-Royce Phantom. It’s simultaneously an ideal and a memory of the old-world aristocracy. If you’ve seen a current-gen Phantom in person, you know that they’re striking, almost to an intimidating degree. Their 20-feet-long, eight-feet-wide size makes them this way, and so does the level of customization that goes into them.

Like most toys of the rich and famous, some are more bespoke than others, and Goodwood’s latest creation is nothing short of spectacular. Even better, this one isn’t just for those who love all things lavish, but also for those who love a certain secret agent. Cue in the one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger, commissioned to commemorate the 1964 007 franchise hit, Goldfinger.

Rolls-Royce

According to the ultra-luxury automaker, the Goldfinger incorporates the “most extensively engineered and hand-crafted bespoke features ever produced” for one of its cars. And when sourcing wood from remote forests or inlaying an entire cabin with mother of pearl is the norm, you know things must’ve gotten really wild to make such a claim. Unlike Auric Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville from the original movie, however, this new one is a tad more, uh, decked out.

Let’s start with the wildest feature of all: a car-shaped, solid 18-karat gold bar encrusted into the center console for the lucky passengers to admire—just like in the movie. This is already a pretty pricey option, but given that it’s not pure gold (only 18k) and it’s been milled, I can’t give you the market price on it. Sorry.

Next is the 3D steel and gold gallery that displays an isoline map of the legendary Furka Pass—again, another reference to the movie. Speaking of maps, the fold-down picnic tables for the rear occupants include a “fictional” map of the Fort Knox bullion reserve etched in 22-carat gold inlay.

Rolls-Royce

A few other golden touches are sprinkled around the car, though it’s the golden golf club fitted to the trunk lid that’s likely the second-biggest chunk of gold found in the car. It references James Bond and Auric Goldfinger’s first encounter in the movie. Lastly, and perhaps the second most interesting detail of the car, is the bespoke starlight headliner. Now, most Rolls-Royces have this feature, but this one has been customized to match the constellation above Furka during filming back in 1964.

Like all of these ultra-luxury cars, this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But even if you’re not into these one-percenter land yachts, you gotta admit that the inspiration, imagination, and execution behind these projects are nothing short of amazing.

