Tesla’s Market Share Hits Eight-Year Low: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, right, and light, TDS gathers all the latest automotive news bubbling around the globe in one place. Stories are summarized in a single sentence with a link for those seeking more information.

📉 Tesla’s market share has hit an eight-year low in the U.S. and is on track to have its second consecutive year of sales decline as EV incentives evaporate and rivals start looking more appealing.

🚨 An ICE raid of Hyundai’s megaplant in Georgia is straining Korean and American business relations.

🔋 The Scout Traveler and Terra EVs will get their batteries from VW-owned PowerCo in Canada, which plans to bring its new factory online in 2027.

🧜‍♀️ Lamborghini is collaborating with Seabob to build a really wacky mini watercraft that drags you through water at high speed and kind of looks like a car.

😂 Conan O’Brien says Brad Pitt killed the clutch on his beloved ’92 Taurus SHO.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

World Endurance Championship at COTA: Kevin Estre won the Lone Star LeMans for Porsche after changing weather in the final hour turned the end of the race into a chaotic dash

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300: Denny Hamlin had his fifth win of the season, Toyota’s 200th all-time in NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Connor Zilisch had his fourth consecutive Xfinity win

