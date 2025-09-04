Lamborghini’s Chief Designer Explains Why Cars Need Faces

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

For a long time, cars had faces: two headlights for eyes, and a grille for a mouth. Many brands have been deconstructing that convention as of late, separating daytime running lights from projectors low down, and—in the case of EVs—deleting the grille entirely, because it isn’t needed. Lamborghini, though, isn’t many brands. The new Fenomeno most definitely has a face, and the automaker’s design director, Mitja Borkert, says that’s no accident.

“At the moment, there’s this trend worldwide where all the front lights go slimmer and slimmer,” Borkert told The Drive last month, during Monterey Car Week. “But there’s a point where you don’t have any more front lights. I see front lights as the eyes of a face, and at the end of the day, you need that in the car.”

“Therefore, yeah, we can go horizontal or vertical [with the headlight design], but at the end of the day, what we want to find is a character,” Borkert summed up.

From left, the Lamborghini Revuelto, Temerario, and Urus. Lamborghini

What is that character for Lamborghini, though? Before Lamborghini, Borkert worked at Porsche. He noted that, when he joined that design team right around the turn of the century, Porsche’s cars wore more of a smile. “I moved them more in the opposite way,” Borkert said. “So they’re looking a little bit more like a shark, or a little bit more self-secure at you.”

He couldn’t imagine such a friendly look on a Lambo, though.

“For me, this is paramount when I design a Lamborghini. So I will never create a smiling Lamborghini,” Borkert said. “This is not fitting to the brand.”

That tracks, especially when you listen to the head designer’s rationale.

“I don’t like the word ‘aggressive.’ I’m never designing something aggressive on purpose,” Borkert said. “But I’m designing something self-confident because, look, our cars these days have 800 horsepower, 920 horsepower, 1,080 horsepower. Such a car cannot smile at you. It needs to have a confident, cool look. It can look a little bit more arrogant, it can look a little bit more self-secure.”

Right now, Lamborghini’s lineup boils down to different manifestations of that face: slim, determined eyes above a gaping maw. The Temerario, Revuelto, and the Urus all share it. The Urus, being an SUV, would seem like a prime candidate to get the split DRL treatment, and Borkert said he didn’t “particularly hate” that idea. But, at a time when everyone else is breaking the rules in more or less the same way, Lamborghini appears primed to stick to what works: lean, mean supercars with serious eyes. Like those of an animal you wouldn’t want to piss off.

