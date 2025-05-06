Cop Car Shoves Rolled-Over Lamborghini Off California Highway 9

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The world is down one 2023 Lamborghini Huracán STO after a speeding driver lost control on CA Highway 9 near Santa Cruz, California on Sunday and flipped the limited-edition Italian supercar on its roof (among other things, based on the photos of the carnage). Adding insult to injury, responding California Highway Patrol officers took little care in hastily scraping the remains of the upside-down super-coupe from the travel lanes, just in case another inattentive speeder happened along the same stretch of canyon road.

The Huracán STO is a lightweight, 630-horsepower track machine that has been stripped of superfluous accessories—like all-wheel drive, for instance—in the name of all-out performance. This particular example is a bit stealthier than the orange-and-blue livery Lamborghini uses to promote the model, but the distinctive “STO” hood decal and pinstriping are clearly visible in the accident photos shared by CHP in the post below.

And from looking at those shots, this one got pretty properly banged up. According to CHP Santa Cruz, both the driver and passenger received only minor injuries in the crash. If you go by the spec sheet, an STO’s body is about 75% carbon fiber, and that’s roughly the percentage we can see here with visible damage, from rash to cracks and even full-on perforation. And then, of course, there’s the roof…

Neither the CHP nor local media gave the exact location of the accident, saying only that it happened on Upper Highway 9, which would suggest it was in the far northern area of Santa Cruz County, where the remote mountain areas are prone to being buzzed by enthusiasts seeking empty roads far away from the hustle and bustle of San Jose.

We love a good road around here as much as any gearhead, but let’s keep it shiny-side-up (or in this case, matte-black-side-up) out there? At least that way, it won’t be your baby getting shoved across the tarmac by a pissed-off deputy who’s more concerned about public safety than the hit to your deductible.

