Pope Francis’ Final Popemobile Is a Ram 1500

Today, the world said its final farewell to Pope Francis. Long described as being a “man of the people,” Pope Francis carried that honor through death, riding in a simple wooden coffin. And, as the funeral procession traveled to his final resting place at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, the hearse was hardly a hearse at all. Instead, it was an everyman’s work vehicle: a full-size pickup truck.

We weren’t planning to cover the papal funeral here on The Drive, but the choice of hearse used in the procession piqued my editors’ interest. According to Britannica, during his 12-year papacy, Pope Francis eschewed the tradition of using a Popemobile during public appearances, instead preferring to walk or travel in more unassuming vehicles, like compact cars. If it had to be a Popemobile, then it was probably a modified Jeep, Fiat, Hyundai, or Kia.

Pope Francis also had an affinity for trucks, having utilized a first-gen Nissan Frontier during a visit to Mauritius. Although he was gifted a new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class Popemobile in December, it’s rather fitting that Pope Francis’ final ride would be with a Ram 1500.

The Vatican estimates more than 250,000 mourners attended the funeral, with another 150,000 having lined up along the motorcade route. And probably none of them expected the pontiff to travel in the bed of a fourth-gen Ram pickup.

The truck was equipped with familiar Popemobile modifications, including a standing platform and protective overhead shield. But the Ram Popemobile is largely open-air.

Having likened the fully-enclosed bulletproof Popemobiles to a sardine can, Pope Francis generally refused them. If he had to travel via Popemobile, it would be open-air in some way, allowing him to better connect with people.

Acknowledging that this increased his vulnerability for an assassination attempt, Pope Francis told a Spanish newspaper, “I know that something could happen to me, but it’s in the hands of God.” Rest in peace, Pope Francis. You can see much of the procession on ABC’s coverage here:

