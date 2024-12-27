Stellantis Must Pay $4.2M for Diesel Emissions Defeat Devices on ProMaster Work Vans

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Volkswagen is no longer the only auto manufacturer associated with diesel emissions defeat devices. Far from it, actually. The Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board have been reaching settlements up to a billion dollars—yes, really—and there’s yet another to add to the list. It’s Stellantis this time, and it’s required to pay a $4.2 million settlement for violating CARB emissions regulations with its diesel-powered ProMaster work vans.

According to Reuters, Stellantis agreed to the settlement after an “unapproved device” was found on 2014-2016 ProMaster 1500, 2500, and 2500 vans with 3.0-liter diesel engines. The device was allegedly installed to turn off emissions control systems during normal driving in the wild, turning them back on during emissions testing. This resulted in an estimated 55 tons of extra nitrogen oxides pumped into the air.

Stellantis didn’t respond to The Drive’s request for comment at the time of publishing but we’ll update this story when we get one.

“CARB’s robust compliance testing ensures that auto manufacturers sell the exact vehicles that received certification for sale within California, without alterations made to skirt the state’s regulations and release excess emissions that harm air quality and public health,” said CARB Executive Officer Dr. Steven Cliff.

The money will go to two places, with more than $2 million destined for California’s Air Pollution Control Fund as a civil penalty. The leftover $2.1 million helps to fund a project that provides incentives for cargo ships to slow down in areas during peak whale and ozone seasons, benefiting both the air and wildlife.

This isn’t the first time Stellantis has been in trouble for emissions cheating. Hell, it isn’t even the first time this decade. In 2022, Stellantis pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to cheat diesel emissions regulations on Grand Cherokees and Ram trucks, paying a hefty $300 million fine. By comparison, this recent settlement with CARB is a drop in the bucket.

