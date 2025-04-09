This Building’s Unassuming Facade Hides a Secret Garage Door

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

We might have just found Spanish Batman. In this video from ViralHog, you can see a Seat—as in the Spanish car make, not a chair—pulling out of a Barcelona building’s parking garage onto the city street. But after the white crossover is gone, the door behind it starts to close, and then it looks just like the rest of the building.

The entrance is also side-hinged and opens inward, rather than the typical roll-up garage doors you’ll find in many city buildings on our side of the pond. The stone veneer in the middle matches the building’s design, and flanking it are even two people-sized glass doors to complete the illusion. We’re not sure if these actually open or not, but it would be cool if they did. For safety, each of those glass doors has a blinking orange light that activates when the garage gate is in motion.

When the whole thing is closed, you can only kind of tell that behind it is a place to store cars. There’s a sizable seam at both the top and bottom, as the brick veneer doesn’t quite meet the ground as the brick sections on either side of it do. But I suspect most who don’t know this is a garage entrance would walk right past this building without ever giving it a second glance.

It may just be the perfect garage door for a masked vigilante. Perhaps Batman needs a break from gloomy Gotham and wants to spend a few weeks in sunny Spain?

Secrecy likely isn’t the real purpose of the door, though. A quick search of the internet says that these kinds of doors are actually fairly common in Europe. Instead, it’s most likely for aesthetics. This looks much better than almost any other style of building garage door, which certainly improving the overall vibe of the street. The cost of such a door is going to be far higher than a typical one, but it’s likely a selling point for anyone who lives in an apartment above.

